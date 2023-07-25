Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Critical Contrast

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Priority Technology and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Squarespace 0 8 7 0 2.47

Risk and Volatility

Priority Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.20%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $31.92, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Squarespace.

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.33% N/A -0.17% Squarespace -17.73% -36.56% 7.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $695.43 million 0.45 -$2.15 million ($0.54) -7.52 Squarespace $866.97 million 4.60 -$252.22 million ($1.20) -24.58

Priority Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Squarespace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

