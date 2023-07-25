SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 55,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 455,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
SQZ Biotechnologies Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by ($0.60). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
