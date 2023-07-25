SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.