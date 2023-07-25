Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Critical Analysis

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares 4imprint Group and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stagwell 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for 4imprint Group and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

4imprint Group currently has a consensus target price of $5,550.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Stagwell has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.79%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Stagwell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4imprint Group and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.74 $27.27 million $0.10 68.21

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Summary

Stagwell beats 4imprint Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.