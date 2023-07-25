Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY23 guidance at $0.00-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 0-$2.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWK opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.36.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,670,000 after buying an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

