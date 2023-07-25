State of Michigan Retirement System Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 70.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

