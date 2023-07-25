State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

