State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,079,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODG stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 in the last 90 days. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

