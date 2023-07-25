State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 258,672 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,672 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,107,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

