Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $954.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388 over the last three months. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

