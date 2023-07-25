STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Activity

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.19.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

