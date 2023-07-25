Sterling Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

