Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,578 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,181.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. Natera's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

