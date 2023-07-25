Stifel Nicolaus Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $107.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELF. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $109.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $2,479,699.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,890.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.