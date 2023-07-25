Stifel Nicolaus Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $77.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.09 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

