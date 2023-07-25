Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,151 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 8,084 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 12.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

