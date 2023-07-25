Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 285,422 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 188,025 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.97. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

