Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 13,640 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the average volume of 4,683 put options.

Bumble Stock Down 0.9 %

BMBL stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.84. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. True Signal LP bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Bumble by 2,546.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 376,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 361,997 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.