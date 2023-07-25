Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,473 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,677 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.