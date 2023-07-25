StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

