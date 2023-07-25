StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 3.7 %

Energous stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.