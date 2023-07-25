StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Down 3.7 %
Energous stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
