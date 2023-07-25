StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

