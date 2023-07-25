StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Stock Down 29.5 %

Shares of VRAY opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,490,617 shares of company stock worth $511,555. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,751 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

(Get Free Report)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.