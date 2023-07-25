StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

