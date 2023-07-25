StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AEZS opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

