StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

