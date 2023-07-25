StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 129,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

