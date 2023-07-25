StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 23.2 %
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
