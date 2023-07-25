StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 23.2 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

