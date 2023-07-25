StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 1.8 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at $51,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 12,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

