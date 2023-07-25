StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Oragenics stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.
About Oragenics
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.