Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 2,851 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

