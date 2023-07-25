Strs Ohio Acquires 8,600 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 318.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $569,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.