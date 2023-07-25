Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,905 shares of company stock worth $992,768 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

