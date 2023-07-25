Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 21.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

