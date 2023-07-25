Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

