Strs Ohio Has $568,000 Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $832.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

