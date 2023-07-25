Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 384,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $555.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.51%.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

