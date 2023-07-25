Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

