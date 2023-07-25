Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

PLPC stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $870.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

