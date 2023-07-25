Strs Ohio Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.