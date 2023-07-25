Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $548.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.52 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.07.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.