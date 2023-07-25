Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Trading Down 5.3%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 24,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 7,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

