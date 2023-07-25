Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Financial Analysis

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -357.97% -1.62% -1.35% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 505.23%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.63 -$315.85 million ($4.02) -0.12 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.47 $65.56 million $2.22 7.17

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

