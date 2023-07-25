SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SunPower Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
