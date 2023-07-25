Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Down 33%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 8,716,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 1,437,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Surgalign Stock Down 33.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.95) by $3.92. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Surgalign by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 208.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spinal hardware implants and biomaterial products worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL spinal fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS spinal fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Further Reading

