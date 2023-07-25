SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

