Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Sweet Earth

(Get Free Report)

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.