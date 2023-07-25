Sylogist (SYZLF) and The Competition Critical Survey

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sylogist to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sylogist and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 414 1714 3602 39 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Sylogist’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 38.93 Sylogist Competitors $423.88 million -$8.23 million 683.69

Sylogist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -34.10% -243.29% -7.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

