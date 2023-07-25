Sylogist (SYZLF) and The Competition Critical Survey

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sylogist to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sylogist and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sylogist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sylogist Competitors
|414
|1714
|3602
|39
|2.57
As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Sylogist’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Sylogist and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sylogist
|N/A
|N/A
|38.93
|Sylogist Competitors
|$423.88 million
|-$8.23 million
|683.69
Sylogist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Sylogist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sylogist
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sylogist Competitors
|-34.10%
|-243.29%
|-7.58%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
