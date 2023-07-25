Sylogist (SYZLF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sylogist to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -34.10% -243.29% -7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sylogist and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 414 1714 3602 39 2.57

Dividends

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Sylogist’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylogist and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 38.93 Sylogist Competitors $423.88 million -$8.23 million 683.69

Sylogist’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.