Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Head to Head Contrast

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 12.90% 19.79% 2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.88 $3.02 billion $5.40 6.64

Analyst Ratings

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sezzle and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synchrony Financial 1 7 6 0 2.36

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Sezzle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Sezzle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

